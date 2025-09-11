Win Big in the IBSAT 2025 National Mock Test

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is gearing up to conduct the IBSAT National Mock Test (NMT) 2025, aimed at providing aspiring management students a platform to test their capabilities. The mock exam, open to all candidates regardless of IBSAT application status, serves as a precursor to the final test scheduled for December 27 and 28, 2025.

Participants in the NMT stand to win part of a ₹10 lakh prize pool, with rewards allocated to the top 100 performers. The test, which mirrors the format of established management exams like CAT and GMAT™, will be conducted online through a secure, remote-proctored system using Zoom.

The NMT not only assesses the readiness of future MBA and PGPM students but also incentivizes excellence with significant prizes. The structure of the exam includes 140 questions spanning four key areas: Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, and Data Adequacy & Interpretation, with no negative marking. Eligible candidates can register online, with multiple test slots available.