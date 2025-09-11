Milei's Double Veto: Balancing Budgets and Education Cuts

Argentina's President, Javier Milei, is making headlines after vetoing two proposed laws aimed at boosting funding for crucial public sectors. The official gazette on Thursday confirmed the president's decision to veto increased budget allocations for pediatric hospitals.

In a move highlighting his administration's emphasis on fiscal discipline, Milei also blocked a separate proposal on Wednesday. This proposal sought to provide additional financial resources for the nation's public universities.

These decisions are part of a broader effort by Milei's government to maintain a balanced budget, prompting debate over the balance between economic prudence and the funding of essential services like healthcare and education.

