Milei's Double Veto: Balancing Budgets and Education Cuts

Argentina's President Javier Milei has vetoed two significant laws aimed at increasing funding for pediatric hospitals and public universities, citing the need to maintain balanced public accounts. His decisions have sparked debate over the prioritization of fiscal discipline over essential services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:28 IST
Javier Milei

Argentina's President, Javier Milei, is making headlines after vetoing two proposed laws aimed at boosting funding for crucial public sectors. The official gazette on Thursday confirmed the president's decision to veto increased budget allocations for pediatric hospitals.

In a move highlighting his administration's emphasis on fiscal discipline, Milei also blocked a separate proposal on Wednesday. This proposal sought to provide additional financial resources for the nation's public universities.

These decisions are part of a broader effort by Milei's government to maintain a balanced budget, prompting debate over the balance between economic prudence and the funding of essential services like healthcare and education.

