Tragedy Strikes at Jadavpur University

A female student from Jadavpur University tragically passed away on Thursday night after being discovered unconscious on campus, according to a senior university official.

The student, in her third year of an English undergraduate course, was found by the side of a water body, where she had been conversing with classmates earlier that evening. Efforts to save her life proved unsuccessful as she was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby private medical college hospital.

The university refrained from releasing her name. This incident mirrors a similar tragedy two years ago, when a first-year student died following ragging at a university hostel, sparking significant outrage and multiple arrests.