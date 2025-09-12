Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Jadavpur University

A female student from Jadavpur University was found unconscious near a campus water body and declared dead upon arrival at a hospital. The reasons behind the incident remain unclear. This event recalls a similar tragedy two years prior involving a student's death in a hostel incident.

A female student from Jadavpur University tragically passed away on Thursday night after being discovered unconscious on campus, according to a senior university official.

The student, in her third year of an English undergraduate course, was found by the side of a water body, where she had been conversing with classmates earlier that evening. Efforts to save her life proved unsuccessful as she was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby private medical college hospital.

The university refrained from releasing her name. This incident mirrors a similar tragedy two years ago, when a first-year student died following ragging at a university hostel, sparking significant outrage and multiple arrests.

