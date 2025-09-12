Springer Nature Launches Initiative to Boost India's Research Ecosystem

Springer Nature has unveiled the India Research Advisory Council (IRAC), marking a strategic move to bolster its commitment to India's knowledge economy. This initiative is designed to synchronize more tightly with India's shifting research priorities.

The IRAC aligns India with a worldwide network of advisory councils established by Springer Nature in various regions, including Africa, Europe, Japan, Korea, and the United States. These councils contribute significantly to shaping Springer Nature's support for researchers globally, emphasizing trust, integrity, equity, and efficiency in the research landscape.

Meeting annually, the IRAC will consist of members from government, academia, corporate R&D, and scholarly communities. This diverse group will advise on crucial topics like research integrity, open science, and the societal impact of research. The inaugural meetings, held in New Delhi, gather senior officials and thought leaders to lay the groundwork for a robust and globally visible research ecosystem in India.