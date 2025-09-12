NSUI Unveils Transformative Agenda for DUSU Elections

The Congress-affiliated NSUI has released its manifesto for the upcoming DUSU polls, pledging to reverse fee hikes and ensure menstrual leave for women students, alongside promising safer campus facilities.

In a historic move, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary has been nominated as the presidential candidate, marking her as the first woman in 17 years to be fielded for the top post by NSUI.

The manifesto outlines key commitments, including the rejection of NEP 2020, up to 12 days of menstrual leave per semester, and enhanced safety infrastructure, bolstered by women's-specific pledges in their separate manifesto.