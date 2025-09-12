Left Menu

NSUI Unveils Transformative Agenda for DUSU Elections

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) launched its manifesto for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, promising fee rollbacks, menstrual leave, and safer campuses. NSUI also introduced Joslyn Nandita Choudhary as their presidential candidate, a first in 17 years. Key pledges include rejecting NEP 2020, and enhanced safety infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-affiliated NSUI has released its manifesto for the upcoming DUSU polls, pledging to reverse fee hikes and ensure menstrual leave for women students, alongside promising safer campus facilities.

In a historic move, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary has been nominated as the presidential candidate, marking her as the first woman in 17 years to be fielded for the top post by NSUI.

The manifesto outlines key commitments, including the rejection of NEP 2020, up to 12 days of menstrual leave per semester, and enhanced safety infrastructure, bolstered by women's-specific pledges in their separate manifesto.

