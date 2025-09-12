Leadership Reinvented: The IIT Bombay - WashU Executive MBA

The IIT Bombay - Washington University in St. Louis Executive MBA program uniquely caters to experienced leaders seeking evolution at a critical career juncture. This specialized course combines academic depth with immediate workplace relevance, preparing participants to redefine leadership across industries and geographies.

Spanning over 18 months, the program covers core management principles and contemporary skills like digital transformation and data analytics. The curriculum's design encourages the practical application of classroom concepts to real-life business scenarios, aiming to broaden participants' perspectives from operational tasks to enterprise leadership.

Distinguished by its global faculty, the program unites educators from Washington University's Olin Business School and IIT Bombay's Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management. This collaboration provides participants with a blend of global insights and local expertise, equipping them to lead and influence in a rapidly changing world.

