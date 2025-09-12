Dadaab's Desperation: Refugees Face Starvation as Aid Slashed

The hunger crisis in Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp is reaching unprecedented levels as significant international aid cuts leave refugees struggling to find food. Many families, like that of Abass Ahmed, have resorted to skipping meals in a desperate attempt to make resources last.

The reduction in donations from key Western countries, notably the United States, has forced the United Nations World Food Programme to slash rations. This has left refugees, often unable to legally work in host countries, with little means to support their families.

These circumstances have caused a ripple effect through camp economies, leading to widespread business closures and sporadic violent protests. While the WFP seeks $220 million for aid, nearly $170 million is still needed, raising fears of long-term impacts such as child malnutrition and educational disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)