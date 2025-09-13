Left Menu

UC Berkeley Faces Federal Probe Amidst Antisemitism Allegations

The University of California, Berkeley has been asked to provide information on 160 affiliates to the Trump administration as part of a federal probe into alleged antisemitic incidents. This investigation occurs amid claims of suppressing pro-Palestinian protests, raising concerns about academic freedom and free speech rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 07:02 IST
The University of California, Berkeley has come under federal scrutiny as it submits information on 160 of its faculty and students to President Trump's administration. The request is part of an inquiry into alleged antisemitic incidents on campus, tied to a larger regulatory action against educational institutions.

UC Berkeley, like other University of California campuses, is under oversight by federal and state authorities, routinely receiving document requests. President Trump has threatened funding cuts over perceived antisemitic activities during pro-Palestinian protests. Critics argue that dissent against Israel's policies is inaccurately labeled as antisemitism.

A rise in antisemitism, anti-Arab sentiment, and Islamophobia has been noted against the backdrop of Middle East conflicts. Meanwhile, investigations have concluded with financial settlements at Columbia and Brown universities, while discussions continue with Harvard. Challenges persist, including rejecting a $1 billion settlement offer involving UCLA, dismissed by California's governor as extortion.

