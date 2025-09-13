Visva-Bharati Appoints Dr. Bikash Mukhopadhyay as Full-Time Registrar
Dr. Bikash Mukhopadhyay has been named the full-time registrar of Visva-Bharati. Previously, Mukhopadhyay served as the registrar at the University of Gour Banga and was an assistant professor in Sudan. Ashok Mahato had taken a medical leave, during which Manabendranath Saha temporarily filled the role of registrar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Dr. Bikash Mukhopadhyay has been appointed as the full-time registrar at Visva-Bharati, taking over from Ashok Mahato.
Dr. Mukhopadhyay previously served as the registrar at the University of Gour Banga in Malda and worked as an assistant professor in Computer Sciences at the University of Science and Technology in Omdurman, Sudan.
Mahato, who resumed work in 2024 after medical leave, had been performing dual roles as estate officer and registrar, with Manabendranath Saha filling in the registrar's position in the interim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi University's Strategic Shift: Filling Seats, Honoring Alumni, and Academic Reforms
Leadership and Learning: DU's Honors and New Academic Frontiers
India's Tech Workforce Embraces Flexibility and Purpose in Career Choices
Shubman Gill reveals moment when he realised cricket was going to be his career
Calcutta University Censures TMCP Leader in Academic Standoff