Visva-Bharati Appoints Dr. Bikash Mukhopadhyay as Full-Time Registrar

Dr. Bikash Mukhopadhyay has been appointed as the full-time registrar at Visva-Bharati, taking over from Ashok Mahato.

Dr. Mukhopadhyay previously served as the registrar at the University of Gour Banga in Malda and worked as an assistant professor in Computer Sciences at the University of Science and Technology in Omdurman, Sudan.

Mahato, who resumed work in 2024 after medical leave, had been performing dual roles as estate officer and registrar, with Manabendranath Saha filling in the registrar's position in the interim.

