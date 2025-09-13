Visva-Bharati Appoints Dr. Bikash Mukhopadhyay as Full-Time Registrar

Left Menu

Dr. Bikash Mukhopadhyay has been named the full-time registrar of Visva-Bharati. Previously, Mukhopadhyay served as the registrar at the University of Gour Banga and was an assistant professor in Sudan. Ashok Mahato had taken a medical leave, during which Manabendranath Saha temporarily filled the role of registrar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:42 IST
Dr. Mukhopadhyay previously served as the registrar at the University of Gour Banga in Malda and worked as an assistant professor in Computer Sciences at the University of Science and Technology in Omdurman, Sudan.

Mahato, who resumed work in 2024 after medical leave, had been performing dual roles as estate officer and registrar, with Manabendranath Saha filling in the registrar's position in the interim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

