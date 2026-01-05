Left Menu

Faf du Plessis Reflects on Career Transition from CSK to JSK

Faf du Plessis, former South African captain, reminisces about his transition from Chennai Super Kings to Joburg Super Kings in SA20. Though he aspired to conclude his IPL journey with CSK, he's content to continue his cricketing journey in the SA20 league, leading Joburg Super Kings with zeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:23 IST
Faf du Plessis Reflects on Career Transition from CSK to JSK
Faf du Plessis. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Faf du Plessis, the distinguished former South African cricket captain, provides insights into his career's evolution with the esteemed Super Kings franchise. Transitioning from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to now captaining Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in SA20, Faf delves into his aspirations and accomplishments.

Now at the age of 41, Du Plessis remains a force in the cricketing world, retaining his tenacity and ambition. As he leads the Joburg Super Kings for the fourth consecutive SA20 season, he is fueled by the pursuit of another championship. Throughout his remarkable IPL tenure spanning 14 seasons, Du Plessis has been a vital player for teams like CSK, Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Du Plessis cherishes the pivotal moments, particularly being signed by CSK the same year he debuted internationally. The highlight of his decade-long IPL journey with CSK includes clinching three championship titles. Though he envisioned concluding his IPL saga with CSK, life took a different path, and he embraces the exciting opportunities in SA20 with gratitude and optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Spill in Dnipro: A Crisis on the Riverside

Oil Spill in Dnipro: A Crisis on the Riverside

 Ukraine
2
Delhi Breathes Easier Amid Stubborn Pollution

Delhi Breathes Easier Amid Stubborn Pollution

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Suit Over Hathras Remarks

Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Suit Over Hathras Remarks

 India
4
Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames

Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026