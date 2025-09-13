Left Menu

NSUI Threatens Agitation Over Standardized School Uniforms in Tripura

The NSUI Tripura unit is opposing a new government directive to introduce standardized school uniforms, claiming that it unfairly benefits a Gujarat businessman to the detriment of local suppliers. They plan to launch a statewide protest to demand a rollback of the decision.

13-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The NSUI Tripura unit has announced plans to launch a statewide agitation against the newly introduced standardized school uniforms for government schools, a directive from the Education department.

The decision, aimed at creating uniformity across government schools, including Vidyajyoti and PM-SHRI, has been met with sharp criticism from NSUI leaders who allege the move benefits an out-of-state businessman over local suppliers. A contract worth Rs 50 crore has reportedly been awarded to a Gujarat-based businessman, sidelining local dressmakers.

NSUI leader Amir Hussain, along with Tripura Youth Congress president Nilkamal Saha, has called on students and local youth to protest the government's decision, arguing that it undermines the local economy and was made without proper consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

