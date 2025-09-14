High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and China Tackle Tariffs and TikTok

In a significant development, U.S. and Chinese delegations met in Madrid on Sunday to deliberate on pressing issues such as tariffs, the economy, and the burgeoning influence of TikTok. According to a U.S. government official, these high-stakes discussions ended with a mutual agreement to reconvene on Monday.

Leading the talks were U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Prime Minister He Lifeng. While both officials departed after Sunday's session, portions of their negotiators stayed behind to delve into technical negotiations expected to extend into the evening.

Details were scant, focusing primarily on TikTok and tariffs as part of their broad economic dialogue. This meeting continues the dialogue between two superpowers navigating a complex economic relationship.