Employees, pensioners stage dharna at Coal India HQ over pending demands

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:10 IST
A dharna was staged at Coal India Ltd headquarters here on Monday, with employees and pensioners from across the country pressing for pension revision, pay parity and enhanced medical benefits.

The demonstration was organised by the All India Association of Coal Executives (AIACE) and the All India Association of Coal Pensioners (AICPA), a statement said.

Participants underlined that while recent initiatives by the coal ministry to improve transparency and governance were appreciated, timely action on employee and pensioner welfare remained critical to maintaining industrial harmony and morale in the sector.

A detailed memorandum highlighting the demands was submitted to Coal India Chairman P M Prasad.

The associations said they would decide on further steps depending on the government's response.

