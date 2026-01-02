Chills Ahead: Alert Issued for Dense Fog and Temperature Drop in Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert for dense fog in 11 districts across Jharkhand, warning of a fall in minimum temperature by up to three degrees Celsius from Saturday. The fog alert, marked under the 'yellow' category, advises citizens to be cautious.

The affected districts include Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, and several others, with the warning effective from 8:30 am on January 3 to 8:30 am on January 5. The IMD cautioned that dense fog might impact operations at airports, the movement of vehicles on highways, and train services.

The Meteorological office also predicts a further dip in temperature under the influence of a western disturbance, with significant changes expected between January 4 and January 6. Ranchi and other areas already recorded low temperatures, with further cooler conditions anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)