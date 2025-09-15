Indian Police Foundation, Telangana Police ink pact on Reforms Project

The Indian Police Foundation (IPF), a multi-disciplinary premier think tank on law enforcement, on Monday said it has signed a MoU with the Telangana Police Department for implementation of the Police Reforms Project in the state.

The collaboration marks a key milestone in the Internal Police Reforms Project, supported by the Azim Premji Foundation, which is currently being implemented in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Telangana, a release from IPF said.

The project seeks to reimagine the police-public interface and strengthen grievance redressal systems at the police station level—building trust, enhancing public satisfaction, and fostering more responsive policing in Telangana, it said.

Addressing the gathering, Telangana Director General of Police Jitender said the project will bring in initiatives, best practices and SOP recommendations from other states which will add to various initiatives already undertaken by Telangana police such as 'Mee Seva', QR codes in police stations, Centre of Excellence and T-Safe application for women in distress (while travelling in auto-rickshaw and taxis).

Telangana Police Academy Director Abhilasha Bisht, who is the State Nodal Officer for the IPF project, expressed that this collaboration reflects the shared commitment to building a policing system that is modern, people-centric and forward-looking.

IPF President & CEO Om Prakash Singh highlighted IPF's mission in improving policing in the states and UTs through research, capacity building and policy advocacy.

He further stated that IPF state chapters have already been established in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with plans to expand to other states.

The project will initially cover 15 police stations in Cyberabad Commissionerate and 15 in Sangareddy district of Telangana.

Public consultation meetings will be organised with stakeholders, including complainants, victims, accused persons, citizen service seekers, NGOs, judiciary and police personnel to identify key issues and focus areas, the release said.

Based on these consultations and best practices from other states such as e-FIR, various Community Policing Initiatives and SOP revisions, recommendations of police commissions and discussion with experts, a comprehensive document will be prepared.

It will be followed by structured training for all police personnel in the 30 selected police stations. The project will be implemented for one year followed by evaluation from independent third-party. Successful recommendations will be scaled up across all police stations in Telangana, the release added.

IPF Vice President & Project Director Ish Kumar was among senior police officials present.

