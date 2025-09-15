Left Menu

10 new resource centres for children with disabilities to be launched in Delhi on Sep 17

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:53 IST
10 new resource centres for children with disabilities to be launched in Delhi on Sep 17
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that 10 new Resource Centres will soon be established across the capital, directly benefitting nearly 12,500 children with disabilities.

The centres will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. These centres will integrate medical, educational, and counselling services under one roof, ensuring a holistic approach to children's diverse needs.

Each centre will function as a comprehensive service hub offering physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioural counselling, and other specialised services, said an official statement.

A dedicated team of six experts including a speech therapist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, and behavioural counsellor will provide personalised care to support children in their learning and daily life activities.

The CM highlighted that these services, offered free of cost, will have a direct impact on both educational achievement and mental well-being.

''We are creating an ecosystem where children with disabilities can learn, grow, and live with independence. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi, these centres will give children new hope and help them build essential life skills alongside education,'' she added.

This initiative is not only about school admissions; it is about dignity, empowerment, and equal opportunity for every child, she said.

''Our goal is to ensure that no child is left behind because of unmet medical or social needs,'' she said.

In addition to rehabilitation services, the centres will serve as district-level nodal institutions for disability-related programmes, including teacher and parent training, community sensitisation, and monitoring of inclusive education initiatives, the statement said.

The long-term benefits of these centres will be far-reaching. Each child will undergo a multi-disciplinary assessment by experts, ensuring that their specific needs are accurately identified. Detailed case records will be maintained for proper medical and educational planning, enabling targeted support, it said.

Children will also have access to free physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and counselling services, while families will benefit from counselling and parental support programmes to assist them in the care and development of their children.

Gupta said the centres are set to be established in Badli, West Vihar, Vishwas Nagar, Mangolpuri, Naraina, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Chhatarpur, Madanpur Khadar, and Pratap Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rare Red Coral Kukri snake spotted in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve after decades

Rare Red Coral Kukri snake spotted in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve after decades

 India
2
Centre's deletion of ‘waqf by user’ provision prima facie not arbitrary: SC

Centre's deletion of ‘waqf by user’ provision prima facie not arbitrary: SC

 India
3
DU holds review ahead of DUSU polls on Sept 18

DU holds review ahead of DUSU polls on Sept 18

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Israel seeks to make Gaza City unliveable, says UN expert Francesca Albanese

UPDATE 2-Israel seeks to make Gaza City unliveable, says UN expert Francesca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025