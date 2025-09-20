Left Menu

Harvard Under Scrutiny: The Trump Administration's Financial Oversight Battle

The Trump administration has placed Harvard University under increased financial scrutiny, demanding data on admissions practices and putting funding at risk. Education Secretary Linda McMahon highlights concerns over the university's financial health amid federal funding cuts. The move is part of a broader effort against perceived liberal bias in U.S. colleges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 03:52 IST
Harvard Under Scrutiny: The Trump Administration's Financial Oversight Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration intensified its actions against Harvard University by imposing further financial oversight, demanding more transparency in the university's admissions practices. Education Secretary Linda McMahon put Harvard under "heightened cash monitoring," requiring it to pay financial aid upfront, and threatened additional sanctions if it doesn't comply.

Harvard has yet to respond to these measures, which form part of President Trump's broader initiative to combat what he views as liberal prejudice in higher education. The administration's tactics have included cutting significant research funding for non-compliant institutions and pressuring universities into financial settlements to resolve federal inquiries.

A recent lawsuit saw a federal judge mandate the restoration of research funding, describing the actions as targeted and ideologically driven. Concurrently, the Education Department is investigating whether Harvard improperly uses race in admissions, amid concerns over the institution's financial stability due to federal funding threats.

TRENDING

1
Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sannidhanam: CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Global Ayyappa Sangam.

Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sa...

 India
2
Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

 Lebanon
3
Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

 India
4
Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025