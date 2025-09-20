Harvard Under Scrutiny: The Trump Administration's Financial Oversight Battle

The Trump administration intensified its actions against Harvard University by imposing further financial oversight, demanding more transparency in the university's admissions practices. Education Secretary Linda McMahon put Harvard under "heightened cash monitoring," requiring it to pay financial aid upfront, and threatened additional sanctions if it doesn't comply.

Harvard has yet to respond to these measures, which form part of President Trump's broader initiative to combat what he views as liberal prejudice in higher education. The administration's tactics have included cutting significant research funding for non-compliant institutions and pressuring universities into financial settlements to resolve federal inquiries.

A recent lawsuit saw a federal judge mandate the restoration of research funding, describing the actions as targeted and ideologically driven. Concurrently, the Education Department is investigating whether Harvard improperly uses race in admissions, amid concerns over the institution's financial stability due to federal funding threats.