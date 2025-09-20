Arunachal Pradesh Education Department Reviews Teachers' Transfer Appeals

The Education Department of Arunachal Pradesh, led by Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, held a high-level review meeting addressing appeals against a contentious teachers' transfer order affecting 203 individuals. The meeting sought to evaluate the requests citing reasons like medical issues and specialised roles, in pursuit of fairer employment practices.

The appeals, covering various cadres including PRTs, TGTs, and BEOs among others, highlighted concerns like medical conditions and spousal postings. Medical appeals were referred to the state medical board at TRIHMS for verification, while other cases were evaluated for merit-based or compassionate retention under the Teachers' Transfer and Posting Policy, 2025.

This process, regarded as one of the department's most transparent and rigorous transfer reviews yet, was documented by officials for transparency, ensuring recommended adjustments align with policy guidelines for equitable teacher deployment. Revised transfer orders will be issued soon, mandating strict compliance across districts.