Dharmendra Pradhan Dispels Language Imposition Myths

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan clarified that the Centre is not forcing any language policy on states, labeling claims to the contrary as politically driven. He reiterated that the government is committed to linguistic flexibility, particularly within primary education.

Pradhan, speaking at the 'Think India Dakshinapatha Summit 2025,' addressed concerns over the application of the three-language policy. He explained that for classes one and two, a two-language method will be used—one being the mother tongue, such as Tamil. From classes six to ten, a three-language formula will apply, allowing two additional language choices.

Highlighting similar implementations in states like Uttar Pradesh, Pradhan noted that many regions, including non-BJP ones, have adopted this policy. Stressing the importance of multilingual proficiency, he cited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's view on language learning as an advantage in global competitiveness.

