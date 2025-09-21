Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan Dispels Language Imposition Myths

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that the Centre is not imposing any language on anyone but promoting flexibility within the three-language policy. The minister criticized those suggesting otherwise as politically motivated, highlighting the policy's adaptability to regional preferences such as Tamil in primary education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:32 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan Dispels Language Imposition Myths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan clarified that the Centre is not forcing any language policy on states, labeling claims to the contrary as politically driven. He reiterated that the government is committed to linguistic flexibility, particularly within primary education.

Pradhan, speaking at the 'Think India Dakshinapatha Summit 2025,' addressed concerns over the application of the three-language policy. He explained that for classes one and two, a two-language method will be used—one being the mother tongue, such as Tamil. From classes six to ten, a three-language formula will apply, allowing two additional language choices.

Highlighting similar implementations in states like Uttar Pradesh, Pradhan noted that many regions, including non-BJP ones, have adopted this policy. Stressing the importance of multilingual proficiency, he cited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's view on language learning as an advantage in global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tihar Controversy: Plea Against Terrorist Graves Filed

Tihar Controversy: Plea Against Terrorist Graves Filed

 India
2
Early Diwali for Delhi Traders: GST Reforms Bring Cheer

Early Diwali for Delhi Traders: GST Reforms Bring Cheer

 India
3
Tragic Plunge: Water Tanker Falls into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

Tragic Plunge: Water Tanker Falls into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions and Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Diplomatic Tensions and Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025