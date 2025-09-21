Scholarship Relief on the Horizon for Nagaland Students
Nagaland's Higher and Technical Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, assures that pending post-matric scholarships will soon be released. The first phase has been disbursed, and the central share is awaited from the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs. A dedicated scholarship cell is being established to streamline processes.
- Country:
- India
Nagaland's Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Temjen Imna Along, has announced that outstanding post-matric scholarships are expected to be disbursed shortly. Speaking to reporters, Along confirmed the first phase was released months ago, while students await the second installment.
The minister disclosed that efforts are underway to secure the central share of funds from the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The ministry required a statement of expenditure and projections for 2024-25, which has already been submitted by the department.
Addressing the All Nagaland College Students' Union's call for a centralized scholarship office, Along revealed plans to establish a dedicated scholarship cell within the Higher Education Department, pledging personal oversight to expedite its formation.
ALSO READ
Crowdfunding Scam: Emotional Plight for Gaza Victims Misused
Rubicon Research Secures Rs 140 Crore in Pre-IPO Funding Boost
Finland Contributes €1 Million to UNDP Core Funding to Boost Global SDG Efforts
House Passes Stopgap Funding Bill to Avoid Shutdown
Crunch Time in Congress: Will Republicans Secure Stopgap Funding?