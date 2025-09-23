Left Menu

Jharkhand Minority Education Under Scrutiny: A Push for Clarity and Reform

The Jharkhand State Minority Commission has requested a detailed report from the education department regarding religious and linguistic schools. Concerns include the conversion of Urdu schools, the availability of textbooks, and vacant teaching posts. The education department has pledged to provide necessary details soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:16 IST
The Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) has officially requested a comprehensive report from the education department concerning the state's religious and linguistic schools. This inquiry follows issues surrounding the reclassification of Urdu schools into regular institutions, which has reportedly impacted students' ability to study Urdu.

During a review meeting in Ranchi, chaired by Hedayatullah Khan, the JSMC called for this report to include details from the Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC). The education department agrees, committing to furnish the needed information promptly. There are also calls for data on Madarsas offering 'Ustania-Fokania' degrees, teacher vacancies, and student facilities like uniforms and meals.

The meeting also addressed the obsolete curriculum in Odia medium schools, with directions to adopt current standards. Information on minority school certification processes and updates on forming the Madarsa Board were also discussed, with assurances of ongoing progress from the education department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

