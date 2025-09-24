IILM University Gurugram in collaboration with AIMS Launch Experiential Learning Lab to Drive MSME Innovation Across India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 23: The School of Management, IILM University, Gurugram, in collaboration with the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) Delhi-Haryana Chapter, has launched the MSME Experiential Learning Lab to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Haryana and across India. The initiative is designed to provide hands-on mentorship, live projects, and innovation-driven training to help MSMEs overcome business challenges and achieve sustainable growth. Designed as a problem-solving hub, the Lab turns business challenges in areas such as digital transformation, sustainability, and sales into opportunities for innovation and growth.

''The Experiential Learning Lab is more than just a classroom; it's a collaborative ecosystem,'' said Dr Ravi Kumar Jain, Director, School of Management, IILM University, Gurugram, and Chairman, AIMS Delhi-Haryana Chapter. ''By bringing students and MSME leaders together, we are not only providing practical learning for the next generation of business leaders but also directly contributing to the growth and resilience of our economy.'' The launch event on 20 September 2025 featured a keynote by Dr HP Kumar (Ex-Chairman and MD, NSIC and Adviser, MSME Cell, PHDCCI), who outlined MSME 2030: "Vision for the Future of Small Business", emphasising digital-first operations, sustainability, and rural enterprise growth.

A panel discussion, "The MBA Advantage: How MSMEs Can Partner with Academia to Drive Innovation," further explored how academia–industry partnerships can foster innovation and resilience. The discussion brought together distinguished voices from academia and industry, including Prof (Dr) Sudha Sarin (School of Management, IILM University), Mr DP Goel (Co-Chair, MSME Cell, PHDCCI), Mr Sumanta Mahakul (Director, Power2SME), Dr Prasoon M Tripathi (Director, IMS Ghaziabad) and Dr Deepti Dabas Hazarika (Dean, MRIIRS).

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Prof (Dr) Saurabh Trivedi (Associate Professor & CEO, Incubation Centre, IILM University, Gurugram), who emphasised the Lab's role in nurturing future-ready graduates and strengthening India's MSME sector.

The Lab further reinforces IILM University's commitment to bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical application, creating opportunities for students and MSME leaders to co-develop sustainable solutions.

About IILM University With a legacy of over three decades in higher education, IILM University is recognised for its focus on responsible management and liberal education. Offering programmes in fields such as Law, Business Studies, Liberal Arts, Psychology, Communication, Design and Engineering, the University combines academic excellence with innovation, entrepreneurship and employability. With campuses in Gurugram, Lodhi Road and Greater Noida, IILM provides students with the skills and values needed to navigate a rapidly changing world and lead with purpose.

To know more, visit: https://iilm.edu.in/

