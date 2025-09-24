Left Menu

WBBPE Releases Final Answer Keys for TET 2023, Paving Way for Results

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has published the final answer keys for the 2023 Teacher Eligibility Test. 2.8 lakh candidates appeared for the exam on December 24, 2023. The results will be declared based on these keys, and candidates with validated objections will receive refunds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:50 IST
The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has published the final answer keys for the 2023 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on its website. This development is a significant step towards the declaration of results for the examination held on December 24, 2023, which saw an estimated 2.8 lakh candidates attempting to qualify for teaching positions in classes 1-5.

According to WBBPE Secretary Ranjan Kumar Jha, all registered candidates are advised to review the final answer keys to all question codes available online. Results for the TET 2023 will be announced based on these final model answers, which have been determined following a thorough review by a dedicated subject expert committee.

Board President Goutam Pal noted that the expert committee carefully examined all disputes concerning the questions raised by candidates. Any valid objections have resulted in the respective candidates receiving a refund of their objection fees, while those whose opposition was rejected will not receive a refund. This meticulous process aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the assessment of the results.

