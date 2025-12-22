Prayer Meeting or Conversion Plot? Arrests Highlight Rising Tensions

In a dramatic police operation, four individuals, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating religious conversions under the pretense of a prayer gathering. A well-placed police source confirmed the raid took place within Roza police station limits, following reports of such activities.

Authorities uncovered a Christian symbol at the site, where Christian and Hindu women and children were amassed. Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi disclosed that those arrested—Vivek Kumar, Vipin, Monu, and a woman named Angel—are charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault and unlawful religious conversion.

The police are investigating allegations that monetary incentives were provided for conversions, with foreign funds potentially involved. In an analogous case in Sidhauli, significant sums credited from overseas were discovered. Current inquiries are focused on tracing funds and assessing the extent of the conversion operation.