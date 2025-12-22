High-Profile Assassination in Moscow: General Sarvarov's Fatal Car Bomb Attack

A senior Russian military figure, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, met a violent end on Monday when a car bomb exploded beneath his Kia Sorento in southern Moscow. The attack, deemed a likely act of Ukrainian special services by Russian investigators, marks another high-profile assassination in the ongoing conflict.

The explosive device detonated under Sarvarov's vehicle as he exited a parking area at 06:55 Moscow time, leading to his death from the severe injuries sustained. The State Investigative Committee released footage of the aftermath, showing the heavily damaged car with blood apparent in the driver's seat.

In the wake of the incident, security camera footage is under review and witnesses are being questioned. The Ukrainian government has not issued an official statement, though an unofficial database in Ukraine labeled Sarvarov as 'liquidated'. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the matter promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)