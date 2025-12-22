Russia Claims Capture of Vilcha Amid Eastern Ukraine Conflict
The Russian Defence Ministry announced it had taken control of Vilcha in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region. This report was shared by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, although Reuters could not verify the information immediately.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:38 IST
- Country:
- Russia
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, its forces have captured the town of Vilcha, situated in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region. The announcement was made public through the Russian state news agency, RIA Novosti, on Monday.
However, the report's veracity remains unconfirmed as Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the claims.
This development comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, with international observers closely monitoring the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tarnished Hopes: Syria's New Regime and Its Continuing Cycle of Detentions
Freedom at Last: Nigerian Schoolchildren Released After Harrowing Abduction
National Herald case: Delhi HC asks Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to reply to ED plea against trial court order refusing cognisance of its chargesheet.
National Herald case: Delhi HC seeks reply of Sonia, Rahul Gandhi on ED plea to stay trial court order; lists matter on Mar 12, 2026.
Deccan Gold Mines Commences Kyrgyzstan Project Trials