Russia Claims Capture of Vilcha Amid Eastern Ukraine Conflict

The Russian Defence Ministry announced it had taken control of Vilcha in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region. This report was shared by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, although Reuters could not verify the information immediately.

Updated: 22-12-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:38 IST
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, its forces have captured the town of Vilcha, situated in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region. The announcement was made public through the Russian state news agency, RIA Novosti, on Monday.

However, the report's veracity remains unconfirmed as Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the claims.

This development comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, with international observers closely monitoring the situation.

