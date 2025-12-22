Historic India-New Zealand Trade Pact Finalized
India and New Zealand finalized an ambitious free trade agreement providing duty-free access for numerous goods and a commitment of USD 20 billion in FDI over 15 years. The pact also promotes workforce mobility, strategic cooperation, and tariff liberalization, promising to double bilateral trade in five years.
In a landmark development, India and New Zealand announced the conclusion of a comprehensive free trade agreement, expected to double bilateral trade to USD 5 billion within five years. The agreement grants duty-free access to a wide range of domestic goods, notably from labor-intensive sectors, while ensuring significant future investments.
Key to this agreement is New Zealand's duty-free access to products like sheep meat, wool, and a substantial portion of forestry articles. A strong focus on workforce mobility is evident with a new visa pathway for Indian professionals in high-demand sectors, enhancing economic ties and service trade.
The pact, hailed for its strategic cooperation elements, is set for implementation within 7-8 months. Initiated during New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit to India, the agreement reflects a shared ambition for deeper economic engagement, supporting innovators, youth, and various sectors across both nations.
