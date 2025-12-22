Left Menu

Historic India-New Zealand Trade Pact Finalized

India and New Zealand finalized an ambitious free trade agreement providing duty-free access for numerous goods and a commitment of USD 20 billion in FDI over 15 years. The pact also promotes workforce mobility, strategic cooperation, and tariff liberalization, promising to double bilateral trade in five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:38 IST
Historic India-New Zealand Trade Pact Finalized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, India and New Zealand announced the conclusion of a comprehensive free trade agreement, expected to double bilateral trade to USD 5 billion within five years. The agreement grants duty-free access to a wide range of domestic goods, notably from labor-intensive sectors, while ensuring significant future investments.

Key to this agreement is New Zealand's duty-free access to products like sheep meat, wool, and a substantial portion of forestry articles. A strong focus on workforce mobility is evident with a new visa pathway for Indian professionals in high-demand sectors, enhancing economic ties and service trade.

The pact, hailed for its strategic cooperation elements, is set for implementation within 7-8 months. Initiated during New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit to India, the agreement reflects a shared ambition for deeper economic engagement, supporting innovators, youth, and various sectors across both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025