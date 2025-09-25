Left Menu

Exposing a Guru: Allegations of Misconduct and Intimidation at a Management Institute

Female students at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management have accused its director, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, of harassment and intimidation. The allegations, supported by an FIR, include nighttime visits, inappropriate messages, and threats. Many students are from economically weaker backgrounds, making them vulnerable to his advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:03 IST
Exposing a Guru: Allegations of Misconduct and Intimidation at a Management Institute
  • Country:
  • India

Female students at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management (SRISIIM) have filed an FIR against the institute's director, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accusing him of harassment, intimidation, and coercion.

According to the complaint, the guru used his power to force late-night visits and sent inappropriate messages, particularly targeting students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The police have registered a case, and a Look Out Circular has been issued to prevent Saraswati from leaving the country as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

 India
2
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

 Global
3
India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in food, agri sectors: PM Modi at World Food India summit.

India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in foo...

 Global
4
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and International Recognition

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and Inte...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025