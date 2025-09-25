Exposing a Guru: Allegations of Misconduct and Intimidation at a Management Institute
Female students at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management have accused its director, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, of harassment and intimidation. The allegations, supported by an FIR, include nighttime visits, inappropriate messages, and threats. Many students are from economically weaker backgrounds, making them vulnerable to his advances.
Female students at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management (SRISIIM) have filed an FIR against the institute's director, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accusing him of harassment, intimidation, and coercion.
According to the complaint, the guru used his power to force late-night visits and sent inappropriate messages, particularly targeting students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
The police have registered a case, and a Look Out Circular has been issued to prevent Saraswati from leaving the country as investigations continue.
