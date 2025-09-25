Left Menu

Crisis in West Bengal: Over 70% College Seats Vacant Amid Admission Dilemma

In West Bengal, over 70% of first-year undergraduate seats in state-run colleges remain vacant. Delays in admission due to the OBC reservation issue and students choosing private institutions have contributed to the problem. Officials are considering solutions to fill the vacant positions post-Durga Puja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented situation, more than 70% of first-year undergraduate seats in West Bengal's state-run colleges are unfilled despite two rounds of admission counseling. Officials attribute this to delays caused by OBC reservation issues and an increasing tendency of students to opt for private institutions.

The state has a total of 9,36,215 undergraduate seats, but only 2,69,777 were filled, marking a significant drop from last year's figures. This has raised concerns among education authorities, who are now exploring alternative solutions to address the vacancies.

Amid ongoing challenges, including unfamiliarity with the online admission process and political criticisms of government education policies, stakeholders remain hopeful for improved enrollment figures following the Durga Puja holiday, potentially through direct admissions or new strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

