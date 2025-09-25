Left Menu

IIM Jammu's Dynamic Academia-Industry Collaboration: Hyderabad Roundtable Insights

The IIM Jammu hosted the Hyderabad Roundtable Conference to foster academia-industry collaboration and leverage technology for future employment. Director BS Sahay emphasized the importance of partnerships in creating a future-ready education ecosystem and highlighted achievements like Project YUVA and international accreditations positioning IIM Jammu as a global leader.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu organized the Hyderabad Roundtable Conference on Thursday, bringing together policymakers, academics, and industry leaders. The event aimed to bolster collaboration between academia and industry while harnessing technology to equip students for future job markets.

In his opening address, IIM Jammu Director, BS Sahay, highlighted the critical role of industry-academia partnerships in forging a vibrant and forward-looking education ecosystem. Reflecting on India's aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047, a vision set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sahay emphasized the importance of initiatives like Project YUVA, developed in conjunction with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, for fostering entrepreneurship and job creation.

Sahay also celebrated IIM Jammu's rare achievements in securing the BGA Institutional Accreditation and the EFMD Programme Accreditation for its MBA program, distinguishing it among the top five IIMs in the country and highlighting its emergence as a global hub of management excellence. The conference included three insightful panel discussions, featuring experts who discussed the pivotal issues likely to shape the workforce of tomorrow.

