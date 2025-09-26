Left Menu

Governor Advocates Ancient Wisdom to Modernize Education

Rajasthan Governor Hari Bhau Bagde emphasizes integrating India's ancient knowledge traditions in academic research. Speaking at Maharana Pratap University, he reviewed various aspects of the university's functioning and called for engaging communities in education initiatives, aligning with the National Education Policy's goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:27 IST
Rajasthan Governor Hari Bhau Bagde on Friday highlighted the importance of leveraging India's ancient knowledge traditions in academic research to boost students' intellectual capacities.

In a meeting at Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur, Bagde scrutinized the institution's academic framework, student enrolment, scholarship programs, and infrastructural needs, issuing essential directives to the administration.

He advocated for the inclusion of ancient texts in the university's library to enrich research, while promoting community engagement in education, particularly in primary schools, to cultivate a foundation for responsible citizenship.

