Tragic Discovery: ASI Found Dead in Udaipur Home

In a tragic incident, the partially burnt body of a 47-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the traffic police, Rakesh Meena, was discovered in his Udaipur home on Tuesday, according to police sources.

Meena had been missing from duty since December 21 and was alone at his residence in Udaipur's Savina area while his family was away in Kotputli. His wife, concerned after failing to reach him via phone calls, had a neighbor check the house.

Upon noticing a burning smell, the neighbor alerted authorities who forced entry, only to find Meena's body on a burned bed. The fire was confined to that specific room, and the police are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

