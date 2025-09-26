Mrinal Srivastava Returns to XED as Chief Technology Officer for AI-Driven Innovation

XED proudly welcomes back Mrinal Srivastava as Chief Technology Officer, highlighting the company's focus on AI-driven innovation in executive education. As a leader in digital transformation, Mrinal brings technical excellence and strategic insight to the table, aiming to reshape the landscape of business-oriented learning.

In his new role, Mrinal will lead the development of AI solutions that enhance learner engagement and introduce hyper-personalized educational experiences. His expertise is expected to optimize operational efficiencies as XED concentrates on scalable, sustainable technology advancements.

Having previously held leadership roles in major tech firms and co-founded successful ventures, Mrinal returns to XED equipped with a wealth of experience in large-scale digital transformations and cloud innovations. His educational background from top institutions further enriches his capability to drive impactful change in the sector.