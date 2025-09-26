Left Menu

Mrinal Srivastava Returns to XED as Chief Technology Officer for AI-Driven Innovation

XED announces the return of Mrinal Srivastava as Chief Technology Officer. A leader in digital transformation, he will spearhead the company's AI-First strategy, enhancing learner experiences through AI-driven solutions. With a strong history in enterprise-scale innovation, Mrinal's role promises to redefine executive education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:31 IST
Mrinal Srivastava Returns to XED as Chief Technology Officer for AI-Driven Innovation

XED proudly welcomes back Mrinal Srivastava as Chief Technology Officer, highlighting the company's focus on AI-driven innovation in executive education. As a leader in digital transformation, Mrinal brings technical excellence and strategic insight to the table, aiming to reshape the landscape of business-oriented learning.

In his new role, Mrinal will lead the development of AI solutions that enhance learner engagement and introduce hyper-personalized educational experiences. His expertise is expected to optimize operational efficiencies as XED concentrates on scalable, sustainable technology advancements.

Having previously held leadership roles in major tech firms and co-founded successful ventures, Mrinal returns to XED equipped with a wealth of experience in large-scale digital transformations and cloud innovations. His educational background from top institutions further enriches his capability to drive impactful change in the sector.

TRENDING

1
Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures

Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures

 India
2
Calcutta High Court Reverses Deportation of Birbhum Families

Calcutta High Court Reverses Deportation of Birbhum Families

 India
3
Rauf likely to be fined for abusive language and aggressive gestures during game against India: Tournament sources.

Rauf likely to be fined for abusive language and aggressive gestures during ...

 Global
4
China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025