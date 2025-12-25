J-K Police flag off 71 students on 9-days long tour to Gujarat

A contingent of 71 students and four caretakers from the Jammu police zone was flagged off on Tuesday on a nine-day-long tour to Gujarat to participate in the 26th Rashtra Katha Shivir, scheduled to begin on Saturday, officials said.

The shivir is being organised by the Shri Vedic Mission Trust at village Pransla in Rajkot district from December 27 to January 4, 2026.

The initiative aims to expose youth from border and hilly districts to national-level cultural, educational and motivational activities, and to promote patriotism, social responsibility and national integration, officials said.

The students have been selected from districts including Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch, and represent government higher secondary schools, police public schools and private institutions, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police facilitated the identification and selection of the participants and coordinated their safe movement from Jammu to Rajkot and onward to the shivir venue, officials said.

Four caretakers, Sub-Inspector Jai Paul Sharma, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajeshwar Nath, Head Constable Raju Badyal and Malti Adhikari of Police Public School Miran Sahib, have been deputed to accompany the contingent throughout the journey and the duration of the shivir.

They have been directed to maintain close coordination with local police units en route and remain in constant touch with the Police Control Room, Jammu, for any assistance, officials said.

Briefing the students, Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Shamsheer Hussain said the shivir would provide a valuable platform for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to interact with peers from across the country, understand India's cultural diversity and project the Union Territory as a peace-loving society.

He urged the students to maintain discipline and responsible conduct and to act as ambassadors of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Union Territory.

