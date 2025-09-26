Left Menu

KLAYEdge™: Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education

KLAY Preschools launches KLAYEdge™, an innovative early years curriculum. Drawing from global pedagogies and local frameworks, it prepares children for school and life, integrating 21st-century skills. It balances structured learning with play, nurturing holistic development. Trusted by thousands, KLAYEdge™ promises future-ready education rooted in Indian excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:57 IST
KLAYEdge™: Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KLAY Preschools and Daycare has unveiled KLAYEdge™, a revolutionary curriculum designed to prepare young children for both school and life. Drawing on KLAY's 14+ years of expertise, the curriculum melds global educational philosophies with India's National Education Policy and National Curriculum Framework.

KLAYEdge™ offers a holistic developmental approach, emphasizing early literacy, numeracy, and essential 21st-century skills. The program enjoys a high success rate, with 99.9% of attendees gaining admission to prestigious schools. Arshleen Kaur Kalra, Head of Academics at KLAY, highlights the curriculum's focus on fostering independence, creativity, and confidence.

The innovative curriculum addresses parental concerns, balancing structured learning with play and incorporating STEAM learning and value-based growth. Its dynamic, adaptable framework continually evolves with expert and parental insights, ensuring relevance for modern educational demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Set to Secure Bihar's Development Path

NDA Set to Secure Bihar's Development Path

 India
2
Pharmaceutical Giants Boost U.S. Production Amid Trade Tariff Uncertainty

Pharmaceutical Giants Boost U.S. Production Amid Trade Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
Mjällby's Miracle: The Baltic Village on the Brink of Soccer Glory

Mjällby's Miracle: The Baltic Village on the Brink of Soccer Glory

 Sweden
4
UPSC Chairman to Host Nationwide Virtual Town Hall for Aspirants

UPSC Chairman to Host Nationwide Virtual Town Hall for Aspirants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025