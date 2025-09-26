KLAYEdge™: Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education

KLAY Preschools and Daycare has unveiled KLAYEdge™, a revolutionary curriculum designed to prepare young children for both school and life. Drawing on KLAY's 14+ years of expertise, the curriculum melds global educational philosophies with India's National Education Policy and National Curriculum Framework.

KLAYEdge™ offers a holistic developmental approach, emphasizing early literacy, numeracy, and essential 21st-century skills. The program enjoys a high success rate, with 99.9% of attendees gaining admission to prestigious schools. Arshleen Kaur Kalra, Head of Academics at KLAY, highlights the curriculum's focus on fostering independence, creativity, and confidence.

The innovative curriculum addresses parental concerns, balancing structured learning with play and incorporating STEAM learning and value-based growth. Its dynamic, adaptable framework continually evolves with expert and parental insights, ensuring relevance for modern educational demands.

