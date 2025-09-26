Left Menu

Advanced Maritime Simulation Centre Elevates India's Seafaring Excellence

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Maritime Simulation Centre at AMET. A partnership with AP Moller-Maersk, this Rs 13.5 crore facility features cutting-edge simulators for maritime training. It aims to strengthen India's maritime sector by equipping cadets with essential skills for global shipping operations.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Maritime Simulation Centre at the Academy of Maritime Education and Training, marking a strategic collaboration between AMET and AP Moller-Maersk.

This state-of-the-art facility provides cadets with realistic maritime training scenarios, enhancing their skills before they enter actual sea operations. The initiative is backed by an investment of Rs 13.5 crore, with substantial contributions from the AP Moller Foundation.

Equipped with advanced simulators, it aims to prepare a new generation of skilled professionals for the global maritime sector, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and real-world applications in shipping.

