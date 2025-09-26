Monsoon Showdown: Schools Shut in Maharashtra Amid Rain Warnings

Authorities in Nanded and Latur have announced the closure of all educational institutions on Saturday, following an 'orange' alert for severe rainfall, according to an official statement.

Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile and Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge issued the order, affecting a wide range of educational facilities, including anganwadis, schools, colleges, and vocational centers.

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre predicts intense rainfall in the districts. With irrigation systems and rivers already at capacity, officials aim to safeguard students and prevent potential incidents. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has rescheduled its Civil Services Exam to November 9 due to adverse weather conditions.

