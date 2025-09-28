Left Menu

Generative AI Reshaping Indian B-schools: Challenges and Opportunities

A survey by MBAUniverse.com reveals growing adoption of generative AI in Indian business schools, with 51% faculty confident of its positive impact on students. However, ethical concerns and lack of expertise remain challenges. The study highlights a need for capacity-building programs to leverage AI's potential in education.

Generative AI Reshaping Indian B-schools: Challenges and Opportunities
In a compelling new survey conducted by MBAUniverse.com, data indicates that the integration of generative AI in Indian business schools is on the rise, with faculty members increasingly optimistic about its impact. However, only 51% express confidence in AI's positive effects on students.

The survey, which gathered insights from 235 faculty members across elite institutions like IIMs and XLRI, unveils that while AI has marked its presence in research and teaching, its application in curriculum development is steadily growing. Despite this, ethical concerns, inaccuracies, and regulatory gaps pose significant challenges.

Vineet Joshi from the Department of Higher Education emphasizes responsible AI harnessing to enhance education. The findings, released at the 15th Indian Management Conclave, underscore AI's potential to transform management education while pointing out the dire need for effective capacity-building strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

