Goa Government Halts Codar Village IIT Campus Project Amid Protests

The Goa government announced on Sunday that plans to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Codar village have been abandoned due to resident opposition.

Industries Minister Subhash Shirodkar stated at a press conference that the project, set for Codar village in South Goa, has been officially cancelled after discussions with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Residents, mostly farmers, voiced concerns that the project would harm their natural habitat and livelihoods. Shirodkar noted that while the IIT campus could have spurred local development, it will continue operations at an existing Farmagudi location, which faces limitations for growth.