Goa Government Halts Codar Village IIT Campus Project Amid Protests

The Goa government has cancelled plans to construct an IIT campus at Codar village following strong opposition from local residents, primarily farmers, who feared environmental harm and livelihood disruption. The move underscores tensions between developmental projects and local community interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government announced on Sunday that plans to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Codar village have been abandoned due to resident opposition.

Industries Minister Subhash Shirodkar stated at a press conference that the project, set for Codar village in South Goa, has been officially cancelled after discussions with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Residents, mostly farmers, voiced concerns that the project would harm their natural habitat and livelihoods. Shirodkar noted that while the IIT campus could have spurred local development, it will continue operations at an existing Farmagudi location, which faces limitations for growth.

