Beyond Rankings: What Truly Defines a Good School?

The article challenges the reliance on standardized leaderboard rankings like NAPLAN in determining 'good' schools in Australia. It emphasizes that factors such as well-being, inclusivity, extracurricular opportunities, and personal values are crucial in deciding the right school for children—beyond just academic achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toowoomba | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:40 IST
Each year, media outlets buzz with lists showcasing Australia's 'top' schools based on Year 12 and NAPLAN results, sparking parental interest in choosing the best educational environment for their children. However, are academic league tables alone an accurate measure of a school's quality?

Beyond mere numbers, a school's true value often lies in its ability to create a secure, inclusive, and inspirational atmosphere for students. Research indicates that environments where pupils feel a sense of belonging significantly contribute to their holistic development and academic success. According to a 2024 UNESCO report, factors such as joy, relationships, and a sense of belonging are integral to student achievement.

When selecting a school, families are encouraged to balance academics with extracurricular offerings and the school's culture. Visiting schools and engaging with staff can provide insight into their educational approach and community engagement, ensuring choices align with a child's unique needs for a nurturing educational experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

