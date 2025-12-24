Delhi's Inclusive Education Boost with Specialized Resource Centres

The Delhi government has unveiled a significant initiative to bolster inclusive education by establishing a network of resource centres for children with disabilities in government schools.

According to officials, 168 trained specialists will be recruited to offer essential therapies and psychological assistance across 28 centres in the city. This initiative is a part of the Directorate of Education's effort to ensure holistic development for children with disabilities.

Currently, approximately 30,000 students from classes 1 to 12 are receiving education under laws supporting their rights. The centres will receive various support materials, including assistive devices, to facilitate a comprehensive learning environment.

