Delhi's Inclusive Education Boost with Specialized Resource Centres

The Delhi government is enhancing inclusive education by introducing resource centres in schools for children with disabilities. These centres provide therapies, assistive devices, and psychological support. With 168 professionals being hired, the initiative aids over 30,000 students, focusing on comprehensive development and academic support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi government has unveiled a significant initiative to bolster inclusive education by establishing a network of resource centres for children with disabilities in government schools.

According to officials, 168 trained specialists will be recruited to offer essential therapies and psychological assistance across 28 centres in the city. This initiative is a part of the Directorate of Education's effort to ensure holistic development for children with disabilities.

Currently, approximately 30,000 students from classes 1 to 12 are receiving education under laws supporting their rights. The centres will receive various support materials, including assistive devices, to facilitate a comprehensive learning environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

