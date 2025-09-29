Left Menu

BLOOM: Revolutionizing Preschool Education with a Futuristic Curriculum

BLOOM introduces a cutting-edge curriculum for preschool education, integrating global practices with Indian values, and aligning with NEP 2020 and NCF-FS. Emphasizing knowledge, skills, and values, it features the innovative Wonder Hour Program and supports personalized learning, empowering teachers for enhanced classroom engagement.

Updated: 29-09-2025 15:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BLOOM, a next-generation curriculum launched by Little Millennium, is set to transform preschool education in India by integrating global best practices and Indian cultural values. The curriculum is fully aligned with India's National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for the Foundational Stage.

Designed to enhance learning through a knowledge-skills-values model, BLOOM introduces the Wonder Hour Program to develop life skills and universal values. Teacher empowerment is prioritized through comprehensive training and feedback, ensuring high-quality educational delivery.

BLOOM aims to create a nurturing and stimulating environment for children, promoting cognitive, social, and ethical development. It includes personalized learning tools and a revamped teacher app to facilitate meaningful classroom engagement. Inspired by global and Indian thought leaders, BLOOM is positioned as a transformative, inclusive, and future-ready curriculum.

