Innovative CM SHRI Schools Envisioned for Excellence in Delhi

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has announced the creation of 75 CM SHRI Schools under the Right to Education Act. These schools, aligned with NEP 2020 and NCFSE 2023, aim to offer skill-based education using AI-powered personalized hubs, digital integration, and flexible assessment, enhancing global standard education.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has formally announced the establishment of 75 CM SHRI Schools, marking them as 'specified category' institutions under the Right to Education Act. According to the Directorate of Education, these schools will operate under a specialized framework in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023.

Designed to provide skill-based and competency-driven education, the CM SHRI Schools aim to meet global standards. They will emphasize futuristic learning through AI-enhanced personalized hubs, integrating digital learning tools, and fostering an experiential, flexible assessment system to alleviate exam stress.

The admission process begins at the nursery level or from class six, with an aptitude test to identify talented students. The initiative received approval from the Law, Planning, and Finance departments, was sanctioned by the Delhi Cabinet in May, and was subsequently approved by the Lieutenant Governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

