Odisha's Bold Plans: Transforming Education and Cultural Heritage

The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved a Rs 12,000 crore initiative to establish 2,200 model primary schools under the Godabarish Adarsha Vidyalaya scheme. Additionally, a Rs 226 crore project for the beautification of Maa Tarini Temple and amendments to labor laws were sanctioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:42 IST
On Monday, the Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved a massive outlay of Rs 12,000 crore for the establishment of 2,200 primary schools under the Godabarish Adarsha Vidyalaya scheme over three years starting from 2025-26.

In addition to this educational initiative, the cabinet also sanctioned Rs 226 crore for the beautification of Maa Tarini Temple in Keonjhar district. This project aims to establish the temple as a significant religious tourism destination in India.

The government also passed reforms to the Factories Act, 1948, enhancing working conditions and opportunities for women, while simplifying labor compliance to foster economic activities in the state.

