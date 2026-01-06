BMS Pushes for Labor Reforms: Minister Promises Action

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) officials engaged in key discussions with Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, spotlighting a range of persistent labor issues.

During the meeting, the union proposed significant enhancements to current pension and employee fund policies, advocated better contracts for workers, and emphasized the necessity for a drivers' welfare board.

Minister Mandaviya assured the delegation of serious deliberations on the demands and committed to liaising with the Finance Minister to tackle unresolved concerns, such as the IPO matter in Regional Rural Banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)