BMS Pushes for Labor Reforms: Minister Promises Action

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) met with Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss long-standing issues, including pension raises and labor rights. BMS demanded increased pension ceilings, equal pay for contract workers, and the establishment of a drivers' welfare board. The minister assured consideration and action on these matters.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) officials engaged in key discussions with Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, spotlighting a range of persistent labor issues.

During the meeting, the union proposed significant enhancements to current pension and employee fund policies, advocated better contracts for workers, and emphasized the necessity for a drivers' welfare board.

Minister Mandaviya assured the delegation of serious deliberations on the demands and committed to liaising with the Finance Minister to tackle unresolved concerns, such as the IPO matter in Regional Rural Banks.

