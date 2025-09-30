Left Menu

Delhi Schools to Introduce 'Rashtraneeti': Civic Awareness Through RSS History

Delhi government schools will incorporate a new chapter called 'Rashtraneeti' to educate students on the history and contributions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The program aims to foster civic consciousness, ethical governance, and national pride among students from Class 1 to Class 12.

New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Students in Delhi government schools will soon explore the history and contributions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) through a new educational program, 'Rashtraneeti,' Education Minister Ashish Sood announced. The curriculum incorporates lessons on RSS's role in India's freedom struggle, social work, and contributions during natural disasters.

The program aims to promote civic awareness, ethical governance, and national pride, addressing misconceptions about the RSS. Students from Class 1 to Class 12 will study the organization's origin, ideology, and notable figures associated with it, such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

The launch of 'Rashtraneeti' was officially announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta under the 'Namo Vidya Utsav.' Teacher training is underway, and the program will emphasize practical exposure to governance, democracy, and active citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

