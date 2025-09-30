Delhi Schools to Introduce 'Rashtraneeti': Civic Awareness Through RSS History

Students in Delhi government schools will soon explore the history and contributions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) through a new educational program, 'Rashtraneeti,' Education Minister Ashish Sood announced. The curriculum incorporates lessons on RSS's role in India's freedom struggle, social work, and contributions during natural disasters.

The program aims to promote civic awareness, ethical governance, and national pride, addressing misconceptions about the RSS. Students from Class 1 to Class 12 will study the organization's origin, ideology, and notable figures associated with it, such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

The launch of 'Rashtraneeti' was officially announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta under the 'Namo Vidya Utsav.' Teacher training is underway, and the program will emphasize practical exposure to governance, democracy, and active citizenship.

