Brewing Expertise: New Skill Courses on Tea Sommeliers and Tasting Launched

The government has launched specialized skill courses on tea sommeliers and tasting, approved by the National Council of Vocational Education and Training, to promote tea literacy and skill development among youth. The courses will be conducted at the Darjeeling Tea Research and Development Centre in Kurseong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has introduced innovative skill courses focusing on tea sommeliers and tasting, in a move to enhance vocational expertise among young people. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal unveiled these programs, which have received approval from the National Council of Vocational Education and Training.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Tea Board India, aims to enrich participants with both knowledge and skills in tea literacy. The courses, which will be held at the Darjeeling Tea Research and Development Centre in Kurseong, target youth interested in advancing their understanding of tea varieties and professional tasting techniques.

The offering includes a 60-hour course for aspiring Tea Sommeliers and a comprehensive 210-hour course on the Fundamentals of Tea Tasting. Both are tailored to provide a profound education in the art of tea, boosting potential career opportunities in this niche industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

