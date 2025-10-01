Left Menu

Investigation Launched into Race-Based Employment Practices at Des Moines Schools

The U.S. Department of Justice has initiated an investigation into Des Moines Public Schools to determine if the district has engaged in discriminatory employment practices based on race. This action follows concerns regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The probe reflects broader challenges surrounding DEI policies under U.S. President Trump’s administration.

Updated: 01-10-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 03:00 IST

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Des Moines Public Schools, Iowa's largest district, to assess potential race-based employment discrimination.

The investigation, announced in a letter to interim superintendent Matthew Smith, will examine if practices violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, color, and sex.

Fueled by a 2021 program aiming to increase the diversity of teachers, the investigation coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to dismantle DEI initiatives, which some argue perpetuate discrimination while others see as crucial for addressing systemic inequalities.

