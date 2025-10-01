India’s Elite Schools Shine in EducationWorld Rankings 2025-26

Bangalore, October 1: EducationWorld, in partnership with AZ Research Partners, has unveiled the 19th annual India School Rankings for 2025-26. The survey evaluated 4,500 schools in 518 cities using 14 education excellence parameters, making it the largest of its kind globally.

This year marks the introduction of an 'Ivy League' category, recognizing schools that consistently lead in educational excellence. Notable institutions like Inventure Academy and The Cathedral & John Connon School were elevated for their outstanding contributions.

The rankings aim to inspire improvement across the education sector, reflecting a commitment to raising India's primary-secondary education standards.

