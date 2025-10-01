Left Menu

India’s Elite Schools Shine in EducationWorld Rankings 2025-26

EducationWorld, in association with AZ Research Partners, released the 19th consecutive annual India School Rankings 2025-26. This extensive survey ranked 4,500 schools across India, introducing an 'Ivy League' category for continual top performers. The initiative aims to enhance educational standards by celebrating institutional pride and fuelling healthy competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:53 IST
India’s Elite Schools Shine in EducationWorld Rankings 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, October 1: EducationWorld, in partnership with AZ Research Partners, has unveiled the 19th annual India School Rankings for 2025-26. The survey evaluated 4,500 schools in 518 cities using 14 education excellence parameters, making it the largest of its kind globally.

This year marks the introduction of an 'Ivy League' category, recognizing schools that consistently lead in educational excellence. Notable institutions like Inventure Academy and The Cathedral & John Connon School were elevated for their outstanding contributions.

The rankings aim to inspire improvement across the education sector, reflecting a commitment to raising India's primary-secondary education standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goodluck India signs tripartite agreement to bid for DRDO's aircraft programme

Goodluck India signs tripartite agreement to bid for DRDO's aircraft program...

 India
2
Political Stalemate: The U.S. Government Shutdown Crisis

Political Stalemate: The U.S. Government Shutdown Crisis

 Global
3
Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Delhi Child Found in Gujarat

Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Delhi Child Found in Gujarat

 India
4
U.S. Army's Troubled Battlefield Network: Risks and Vulnerabilities

U.S. Army's Troubled Battlefield Network: Risks and Vulnerabilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025