Afghanistan Restores Connectivity Amidst Taliban's Conservative Clampdown

Cell phone and internet services in Afghanistan were restored after being cut on Taliban orders. The outage had disrupted financial activities, trade, and online education, causing chaos across the country. The Taliban cited technical reasons for the outage, amidst their ongoing conservative enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, cell phone and internet services in Afghanistan were restored on Wednesday, 48 hours after an abrupt disconnection reportedly ordered by the Taliban administration. Local residents in Kabul and other major cities confirmed the return of connectivity, which was facilitated by foreign-owned companies Roshan and Etisalat.

According to a Taliban official from the information department, the outage was due to technical issues; however, they did not confirm if it was a direct order from the administration. The disconnection had severe implications, crippling financial transactions, trade, and even halting online education for women and teenage girls, whom the Taliban had previously banned from formal education institutions.

The restoration comes after the United Nations called for reinstatement of services. This incident is part of a broader series of restrictions imposed by the conservative Taliban leadership from Kandahar, as they enforce their stringent ideologies amidst opposition from more open-minded factions within the government in Kabul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

